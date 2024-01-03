At last we got round to testing our silage and the results are mixed. The first-cut taken in the first few days of June had a digestibility of 72% – not outstanding, but acceptable. I was reminded by the Met Eireann report over Christmas just how wet July was – the wettest on record. The upshot of it was that the second-cut silage was delayed until early August and the results show in the analysis – a digestibility of 58%; little better than good straw. The only consolation is that as we enter the new year, there seems to be plenty of silage.

We are now feeding three different diets to the cattle. The ones in the final stages of finishing, once they are around 550kg, go on to a high-concentrate diet for the final few weeks; while their slightly more backward comrades are getting less barley with silage and some extra protein. Given the poor second-cut results, we are going to have to up the supplementation for the most backward stores, even though most of them will be going out to grass. Out on the land, it’s hard to believe that theoretically we will be allowed to spread slurry in a fortnight. The land was beginning to dry up before Christmas, but we had some really heavy rain and we are back to square one, with pools of water and gushing drains. While the early sown winter barley looks well, the winter wheat is still emerging in places and seems to have developed an anaemic yellow appearance, as if needing nitrogen – but we are a long way from that stage.

The ability of individual paddocks to take slurry spreading is going to be variable. It’s now clear that grazing during the extraordinarily wet October did damage on some of the more sensitive land. These paddocks are going to take a long time to dry out. If the weather patterns of 2023 are going to be repeated, then both tillage and grazing practices are going to have to change. Winter crops are going to have to go in earlier and the grazing season will be even more influenced by a wet autumn. I had taken all these warnings with a pinch of salt, until I was talking to a neighbour who measured an extra 10 inches of rain on his land this year – 40% more than normal. Practically all the excess was concentrated in March, July and October, with consequences visible in unsown crops and early housed cattle.