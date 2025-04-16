We have now submitted our 2025 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) form.

As usual the Department’s computer had done many of the calculations for us.

The Space for Nature came out at 12.2% so we don’t have to take any further action under this heading.

We also easily met the standards for the three crop rule as well as applying for the straw incorporation scheme for both the oilseed rape and oats crops.

Though just having completed and submitted the application, I had a phone call from a neighbouring contractor saying he would buy the oilseed rape straw for the solid fuel burner market.

Assuming we agree on a price, we have until the end of May to adjust our application without any penalty.

I always regard the filling out of the area aid form as probably the most important job of the year, so it is done for this year.

On the cattle side, at long last we can operate the technology to see the commercial beef value (CBV) of the cattle we have on the place.

It took some practise and patient coaching from an incredibly helpful ICBF employee. Having signed up to the HerdPlus programme, the amount of data available on the individual cattle in our herd is astonishing.

Though that said, where farmers are using non-genotyped stock beef bulls, we have no details on the stock we are buying in and that is accounting for a significant proportion of the herd – probably about 40% I reckon?. I presume that proportion will decline over time. You would imagine that at the annual TB test, any stock bull on a farm could have a tissue or blood sample taken and the genetic merit established at minimum cost.

So far, we have not gone through every animal but it’s very clear that on average, the CBV of the Limousin dairy beef crosses is far ahead of their Angus counterparts.

The Angus breed bonus is absolutely critical in evening up the returns.

We are also seeing an enormous variation – well over €100 between individual Angus bulls.

This knowledge will inevitably make us steer clear of some farms when we are buying in the future.

The availability of the genetic potential of individual animals is in my view an incredible development and reflects huge credit on ICBF and those who have and continue to work in the organisation.

Finally, I see that the IFA has put up on their website the results of their latest negotiations with the ESB over pylon and cable compensation. The whole issue of how farmers are treated as the country develops and farmers’ land is increasingly needed for infrastructure is an important area. Last week we received our annual ESB compensation cheque for the pylons and double poles on the place. At just over €100 for the big pylons, it won’t make us up but as the advertisement says “every little helps.”

Meanwhile, the beans are well emerged and fully visible and the current weather changes are also helping.