With as much of the winter sowing done as we are likely to do this year, we spent much of the last week concentrating on making sure we have as trouble-free a winter on the cattle side as possible. Coupled with that, we wanted to make sure that we could record progress accurately. The first job was to make sure that our water supply was up to scratch. Cattle on dry silage and a high concentrate diet in the final stages of finishing, drink a lot of water and it needs to be clean. We have installed a filter to prevent any blockages building up in the pipes and at the ballcocks, and checked the supply and pump so, hopefully, it should be okay.

The second job was to install an up-to-date weighing system on our cattle crush. I had, as I mentioned, gone in to see one of the main suppliers of electronic weighing equipment at the Ploughing Championships – they promised they would call the next time they were in my part of the country, deliver the needed parts and be on hand as we link up to the ICBF database, so that we could get details on the genetic merit of our bought-in cattle. I regard this as absolutely fundamental, as the difference in performance between genetically inferior stock and their better-bred cousins is the difference between profit and loss, as well as a much better carbon footprint from the superior-bred animals. This is not very important at the moment, but I can see it becoming more important in the future. Anyway, true to their word, my Ploughing contact arrived as arranged and the job is in hand. I had also called into the manufacturer of my slats at the Ploughing. I explained that my indoor agitation trapdoors needed replacing. Indoor because of the age of my sheds, so no TAMS grant is available, but the job has to be done. With the slight respite in the rain, we are back grazing the paddocks with heavy covers by day with the lightest cattle, and then bringing them in for an evening feed. A lot of extra work, but it’s saving silage and doing the cattle good, as well as getting the grass in proper condition. Meanwhile, the first instalment of our BISS payment has been followed during the week by the first instalment of the Eco payment – so we are pretty well up-to-date on the direct payments so far. The number of payments and schemes is really bewildering. As a farmer, I find it difficult to keep up with what I am entitled to and what has arrived – from an administration point of view it must be a nightmare to handle claims for all 130,000 herd numbers.