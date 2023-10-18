We only finished harvesting the late-sown beans on Tuesday of last week, and by Thursday evening, the plough was in, preparing for the seed wheat. \ Donal O' Leary

The winter barley is now peeping above ground. The combination of heat and moisture has given us rapid germination, while the few dry days over the weekend have let us make huge headway with the wheat, with two five-furrow ploughs keeping ahead of the drill.

As the well-flagged forecasted rain arrived on Tuesday evening, we just had a little wheat to finish and the gluten-free oats.

The beans themselves, direct-drilled at the end of April, yielded a respectable two and a half tonnes/acre. On the contractor’s moisture metre, the first sample registered a moisture of just 20%, though I haven’t got an official return from the intake point yet.

We had taken a decision that we would not delay the wheat sowing by waiting for a further small drop in moisture in the beans once we had the seed and weather in October.

However, while in production terms the harvest of 2023 has been reasonable, the prices are another matter.

It’s now clear what prices we will receive, and the drop from last year has been colossal. In comparing the prices, the biggest drop has been in oilseed rape. The base price last year was €581/t, though I had forward sold a proportion of the crop for €777/t. This year, the base price for the same specification is €415/t.

The same trend continues – standard feed barley at €205/t, which includes a trading bonus compared with a base of €297/t last year, and wheat has fallen from a base of €306/t in 2022 to €215/t this year, bonus included.

These are frightening falls in a year of high costs, especially with fertiliser, and extremely difficult weather with, at least in our part of the country, very narrow windows for fieldwork to be done.

On the cattle side, I have never seen such lush autumn grass growth, but we have put the most forward cattle onto full winter rations, so there is no going back.

The lighter stores are munching their way through the extraordinary growth, while the slurry spreading extensions have let us keep the slatted houses emptied.

Although, the fresh slurry being spread has a harsh pungent smell that I haven’t experienced since I started using a biological additive.

The independent trials don’t seem to show any real benefit to using these, so maybe I am fooling myself, but I have no doubt that agitation is easier and smells are reduced.