A number of years ago, we made a new way in for cars going to the house and left the old way down to the yard for farm traffic. I am convinced it was the right thing to do, especially when the children were young; they could be segregated away from the tractors, slurry tankers, silage machinery and everything connected with peak activity at sowing and harvesting times. Over the years, machinery seems to have gotten bigger and heavier and it’s now normal for grain lorries at harvest to leave the place with 30t on-board, as well as the weight of the truck itself.

We also have to move a lot of slurry, as the aim is to get the slurry applied in turn to all the land and to build, or at least maintain, organic matter and general fertility.

The net result is that the main farm access track/lane/roadway is disintegrating and the continuous rain over the last months has contributed to the deterioration. We had it tarmacked about 10 years ago, but it needs much more than just patching up, so we have to get quotes and bite the bullet. The new way into the house gets the odd load of gravel and that seems to do with just ordinary cars using it.

Moving inside to the slatted houses, we have now replaced all the slurry agitation points, they were delivered by the same firm that supplied the slats, and the steel covers fitted perfectly. They were tedious to fit, but as they are inside the houses and with cattle walking over them the whole time, it was critical that the job was done properly. So hopefully that’s one job that’s done for the foreseeable future.

The last infrastructural task for the winter is a major overhaul of the water system. As I mentioned before, we are not on the public water mains, so we are completely dependent on our own efforts to make sure we have a continuous supply of good-quality water for the house and cattle. We were concerned last June during the hot dry weather (which didn’t last), that the single pump supplying everything left us too vulnerable, so we have installed a second one which is now working and should hopefully cope with whatever changing climatic conditions brings. None of these investments directly add to income, but nonetheless are essential to the ongoing operation.