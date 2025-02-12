Land, at least with us, is becoming fully travelable again. We are getting slurry out on the late-grazed paddocks, which should be fit for grazing again in three to four weeks – weather permitting.

We have taken in some sheep to graze down a newly-sown silage ley, which has a high grass cover that would probably rot at the butt in March.

A good, tight grazing over the next month or so should leave it in good shape to be fertilised for silage in late May.

We have taken two cuts a year off this particular ground for the last few years. It’s high pH ground – about 7.5. I had thought we had fertilised it adequately, but in our recent soil test I was horrified to find that it was index 1 for K (potassium).

Coincidentally, I went to an excellent lecture during the week at the Fertilizer Association of Ireland meeting, where the latest recommendations and importance of adequate K were spelled out.

It’s a deficiency we will have to correct immediately.

On the tillage side, the first crops that will get attention will be the winter barley and the oilseed rape.

We will give the winter barley about 30 units of nitrogen per acre to get it going, the oilseed rape will get closer to 80 units/acre.

We will also have to take some steps to control the grass weeds in the oilseed rape.

It’s a Clearfield variety and while the Clarinda has controlled the targeted charlock, it has done a worse job on the grass.

In the winter wheat, after the beans, we have achieved excellent control.

On a different note, last week I mentioned that an old stone gate pillar collapsed in the storm.

Over the years we have tried to retain heritage features in the yard and out in the fields that lend character and a sense of historical context to the place.

It was with some surprise that I read a statement from the Department of Agriculture and the Heritage Council that a grant scheme for repair and restoration of such features was now available, but eligibility is to be confined to those who are participating in ACRES or are registered as an organic farm. Why these restrictions?

Some years ago I applied to the Heritage Council for help to restore old slated outhouses. I was told at the time there was no funding available but there is now, but only for organic and ACRES member farms.

The old REPS was much more tolerant of what kind of farm was eligible for approved work. The terms and conditions of the restoration grant should be revisited.