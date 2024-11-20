We have always supplemented our cattle rations with some form of protein.

Theoretically, 11% is adequate for mature cattle that are brought into the sheds for finishing but when we had young bulls, we were conscious that they were growing and finishing at the same time. With the switch to dairy beef-type progeny, the carcase weight is much lighter assuming a 320kg carcase at 24 months which is, so far in our experience, unrealistically optimistic.

As these dairy beef cattle come into the shed off the summer/autumn grass, they have to grow and finish out of the shed as quickly as possible.

Up to now, we have normally aimed for a ration of 14% to 15% protein which is in line with recommendations and, over the years, we have swapped between soya and drink industry by-products, ie brewers’ or distillers’ grains.

Both types of spent grains are in increasing supply as the Irish drinks industry, thankfully, continues to expand. This expansion in by-product supply is taking place as the price of protein, especially soya, falls.

It is now in dollar terms 26% below the price of this time last year so, not surprisingly, we are looking at the soya option for the first time in a number of years.

The distillers and brewers seem to have contracted out the sale of these by-products to a tiny number of intermediaries, which removes meaningful competition from an important segment of the feed sector.

Meanwhile, out in the fields, the exceptional weather at least up to now has meant keeping an eye on crops that may need special treatment.

Last week, I mentioned that we treated the most forward crop of oilseed rape we have ever had at this time of year.

The barley and wheat have got a post-emergent herbicide. One of the targets this year was an early growth of volunteer beans from last year’s crop.

The mild weather has obviously encouraged early germination – up to now, these volunteer beans would always have been treated in the spring.

I will be interested to see if there will be another flush in the new year.