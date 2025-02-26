He was clear at the time that the money would apply to the 2024 harvest but would come from the 2025 budget and he was as good as his word.

As ever with farming, the weather dictates what can be done and what has to be delayed.

While we have the grass herbicide out on the oilseed rape, our intention to have the stubbles for the beans tidied up has not happened.

The beans are going into fields that had a terrible crop of winter barley, a bad crop of winter wheat and a reasonable crop of late-sown spring barley.

The intention is for the beans to be followed by wheat immediately after the harvest but first, the weeds and grass have to be sprayed and then we will probably plough, though we may direct drill the cleanest field which will follow the spring barley.

I have found direct drilling spring beans quick and efficient and gives much the same yield as a plough-based system, though the conventional plough and till undoubtedly gives quicker emergence and a better start to the young plants.

Teagasc report

I was interested to hear the latest Teagasc findings that there is little to choose under Irish climatic conditions between min till and ploughing from emissions and a soil carbon retention point of view.

This does not apply in a drier, hotter climate where the dry heat burns off the organic matter in the plough system.

But all of this is theoretical until we get the weather to get the work done.

Meanwhile, I was glad to see in my bank account the €100/ha special tillage payment announced by the former minister Charlie McConalogue at last year’s Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis.

I presume that the same mechanism will be used for the 2025 crop but at an enhanced rate. An announcement would be welcome.

One positive effect of the rain has been to wash the slurry down to the grassroots.

Already the fields have greened up and only the wheel marks are barely visible.

All thoughts of grazing by day have been shelved for the moment.

We have continued to buy in light store cattle as we have sold each load of beef.

I wonder if we are playing poker for high stakes, but as long as we have cattle and feed we should get paid for the weight we put on, or at a minimum, in the event of a significant drop in price, be able to replace cheaply as we sell finished stock.

As we continue to tidy up after the storm damage, we have been told we can go ahead and repair the damaged sheds but the first priority is to cut up the fallen trees into manageable lengths and store them in a dry shed.

Logs for the fire will have to wait.