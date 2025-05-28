It was last Saturday evening when I casually turned on the cold tap in the kitchen for a glass of water and nothing happened.

In my view, there is nothing as stressful as the threat of having no water.

Not being on the mains, we are dependent on a deep well pump and by dependent I mean we must have water for the cattle – both those beef ones remaining inside, as well as those grazing outside – now that we are no longer allowed to have stock drinking from watercourses and ditches, even where special access points have served the farm for generations.

We also need it for the house, as well as for spraying the crops.

Over the last dry month, following a drier than normal winter, it had crossed my mind that we had continued to depend on a well that had served us well over a number of years.

Anyway, the first thing to check was the fuse board and sure enough, the well fuse was pointing down. Out in the pump house all seemed normal, but when we tried to restart the pump, the fuse blew again.

All the troughs were reasonably full, but without a continuous availability of fresh water, problems mount for man and beast.

Emergency call

After an emergency call to our regular plumbing contractor, he arrived in the yard at half eight on Sunday morning.

After a quick check and adjustment of the pressure gauge, capacitor and switch, we were back in business with water flowing to troughs and the house. He had arrived fearing the worst, with a spare submersible pump in his van, but in fact after pumping air into the cylinder, the pressure and vacuum held for the rest of the day.

On Monday we carried out a full service. The experience has left us with the conclusion that we are too dependent on one vulnerable installation. We will have to come up with some kind of backup plan.

Meanwhile the rain has transformed the look of the place. Paddocks have greened up and the tillage crops, especially the beans, have visibly got a new lease of life.

The drawback is that our silage making is going to be later than ideal. Most of it is late perennial ryegrass and not headed out yet, but time is not on our side.

This week, we sent off the first load of cattle after our herd test. We got all the cards back in record time. It is noticeable how the extra week of feeding the finishing diet resulted in the majority of animals having a fat score of 4 rather than 3= and 3+.

They also killed out at a heavier weight than we had been getting during the spring. Did the extra weight pay for the extra food - just about on a rough calculation.