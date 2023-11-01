This was mainly a money week. The vast bulk of the harvest money is now in. All the crops were saved in relatively good conditions, some were at slightly higher moistures than ideal, but given what has happened since in various parts of the country, a deviation of 1%-2% is of little consequence.

What is of importance is that the harvest total for 2023 is less than two-thirds that of 2022. The mainline crops are down by about €100/t. Oilseed rape is down by much more.

That is in gross sales terms. Costs will be significantly higher and tax bills will also reflect the favourable 2022 outcome, but will have to be paid this autumn out of the dramatically reduced final profit figure (if any) that is available in 2023.

The other income received was the first instalment of the new BISS payment. I knew that the payment was coming in dribs and drabs this year, with the eco money coming later, unlike the old greening payment which it replaced and used come with the main lodgment. So when I saw the money in the account I was anxious to see exactly how it was made up. However, I was blocked out of my Department of Agriculture account as I hadn’t logged in during the preceding four weeks as the Department’s security system kicked in. Not a major deal, but I waited until after the bank holiday and saw what was covered and what payments are still due.

Out on the land, the fields are sodden

At the end of the day, the 2023 direct payment cheque will be significantly less than last year’s and that downward trend will continue while the present CAP regime lasts.

Meanwhile, out on the land, the fields are sodden. We have made absolutely no progress with the rest of the winter sowing. Drains are gushing and even though we only have a few cattle out, as they leave each paddock, it has a brown poached appearance after just a single day’s grazing. There is still aftergrass to be grazed off. I still haven’t abandoned all hope of getting the gluten-free oats sown, but as it is a spring variety, there is some flexibility.

There is less flexibility with the small area of winter wheat remaining, but there is no point in worrying about something we are unable to do anything about. Last week, I mentioned surprising evidence of flea beetle in the oilseed rape.

With oilseed rape grown only one year in four, flea beetle should not be a problem, but we have come to the conclusion that they must have invaded this year’s crop from the stubble of last year’s oilseed rape, which is the far side of a farm lane.