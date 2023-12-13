The need for a science-led, independent organisation such as the ICBF to co-ordinate the strategic breeding policy for dairy, beef and sheep farmers across Ireland is crystal clear.

The science, tools and direction of policy available to farmers needs to point to the best genetic information available and the most up-to-date economic values that drive decision-making on farms.

The difference between what happens on the majority of dairy farms and what happens on suckler farms is stark in many respects.

The suckler farmer has one opportunity to get a high-value calf delivered and spends 12 months or 30 months bringing that output to market.

Some of these farmers run extremely low-input systems on fragmented holdings that don’t incur the same costs as most dairy operations incur.

Part-time work off-farm and EU payments fill the income gap. The tolerance for more difficult calving is also very different.

Some farmers are still very angry that the balance and happy medium between the genetic evaluation changes and the update on the economics is not right.

The very fact that Dexters can outperform Charolais cattle on the star rating is clear evidence of this.

This week, ICBF CEO Sean Coughlan and ICBF chair Michael Doran answer the questions farmers are seeking more information on.

New IFA president

Laois farmer Francie Gorman has a clear and strong mandate after he was successfully elected as the 17th IFA president at the organisation’s election count in Castleknock on Tuesday.

The same holds true for Wexford’s Alice Doyle and her election as deputy president. We wish them both the best of luck at a challenging time for farm and food producers.

There is no consolation prize for runners-up. Both Martin Stapleton and Pat Murphy ran sterling campaigns and must be commended.

The very fact there is an election allows for a voice, it allows for democracy, it allows for an open debate on issues within and outside the organisation among farmers.

The move to a hybrid voting system with a majority of postal votes shows how the organisation and Ireland is evolving and will evolve further.