Many sheep farmers are still considering organics as an option as they simply can’t overlook the area-based payment they would receive by taking part in the scheme.

The income boost completely overshadows any potential market premium which may be created and farmers are doing budgets based on achieving zero market premium.

There is no doubt that those involved in organic farming prior to this area-based payment drive will be feeling under pressure with this additional influx of farmers and potential growth in organic product coming on to the market. Will additional output or indeed price premium be achieved? We will have to wait and see.