The Agri-Food Regulator has claimed its important first scalp since it was established.

As reported by Declan O’Brien in the pages of the Irish Farmers Journal, Clare-based Asba Meats had been accused by several farmers of late payments, with one Galway farmer left waiting months for almost €30,000 for 14 cattle.

In court this week, Asba Meats was found to be in breach of the Unfair Trading Practices Regulations as a result of non-payment for animals supplied by a west of Ireland farmer.

The conviction is a clear win for the regulator, led by Niamh Lenehan, and a vindication of the farmer’s decision to make a formal complaint.

Farmers had called for a regulator with teeth, and there was some disappointment that certain retailers had simply ignored or brushed off its requests for information as part of a recent egg investigation.

The Asba Meats conviction is a very positive development and will inspire farmer confidence in the regulator.