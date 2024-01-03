DEAR EDITOR,

I read with amazement the statement from the INHFA regarding transport subsidies and concerns around security of supply of straw.

The statement rings hollow from a farm organisation that has made a career out of calling for tillage farmers’ payments to be reduced in order to flatten payments.

I’m unsure if it’s a mixture of hypocrisy or ignorance that the INHFA should now call for such comfort blankets, when they were a significant lobby that suited a weak Department of Agriculture which just doesn’t get it.

The tillage sector is invaluable to the entire agricultural industry for native homegrown quality grain, straw for feeding and bedding, and now a proclaimed ideal destination for the exportation of organic fertiliser from farm or municipal waste.

You’ll never miss the water till the well runs dry.