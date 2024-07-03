On Thursday this week, politicians will debate a motion of the Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine in the Dáil on the topic of ‘Environmental Impact of Local Emissions’ – in particular the case of Dan Brennan.

We have covered the Dan Brennan story from the very start, and specifically how one family farm over a long period raised issues with regard to the environmental impact allegedly caused by industrial emissions from the Ormonde Brick Factory on their farm in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny.

The Committee heard evidence from Mr Brennan and other witnesses about the poor condition and thrive of cattle on his farm during the period of operation of the neighbouring Ormonde Brick Factory, ending in 2008.

The Committee, has, accordingly, decided to recommend that the Government should establish a Commission of Investigation under section 3 of the Commissions of Investigation Act 2004 to inquire fully into these matters.

It seems the very least the family deserves. We will follow the Thursday actions with interest.