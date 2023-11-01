It is crystal clear now that the EU is entering a new phase of development as outlined at a Teagasc conference last week to celebrate Ireland’s 50th birthday in the EU.

At the event, Department Secretary General Brendan Gleeson suggested the next CAP will be different to anything that has gone before, but that food security is very much back in the conversation.

The new Commission will have to consider the Ukraine accession to the EU, and you would wonder how will CAP and all that entails sit with Ukraine?

There is no doubt CAP has done a lot for Irish farming, but when tempered with inflation it seems farming is losing out relative to other sectors.