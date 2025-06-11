The sector has long since been promised a vision for “land use”. At the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) conference two weeks ago, Secretary General at the Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment, Oonagh Buckley said that the Land Use review is completed.

We understand that the details have not yet been shared with the various key players in the agri sector.

On the day, Oonagh talked about the fact that the EPA holds her Department to account, however, she was also very clear that the country is on the right track in terms of reducing emissions and that the country is producing less emissions now than we were in 1990.

The Land Use review might well be complete, but what we really need to know is what the next steps in the implementation will be.