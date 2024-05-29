Aidan Brennan’s report on his visit to Sexing Technologies in the United States, clearly shows the differences that are emerging in scale and technology among Irish and global AI studs.

While sexed semen is only now getting a foothold in Ireland, it has been common practice for over 10 years in the US.

Currently they are identifying and using DNA from young female calves at three to seven months old to fast track the breeding cycle for the cream of the crop genetics.

The same process in Ireland means most females are three to four years old and even then targeted breeding programmes are not our strength.

We continue to lack joined up thinking and investment for the scale of the Irish semen business.