Lodged crops after intense rain were a feature of 2023 as photographed in Vicarstown, Co Laois \ Claire Nash

As we look ahead into 2024 the outlook for the main sectors is more positive and hopefully the raft of BISS, eco scheme and other scheme payment changes will settle and streamline.

In Northern Ireland recently I was struck by the amount of change coming in farm payments that farmers seem to know very little about.

I was also struck by the difference in policy change around the environment when compared to here. I’d contend the absence of government in Northern Ireland is leaving the industry slightly rudderless.

Thanks to our readers for the support this year and we look forward to keeping you up to date in 2024.

As 2023 draws to a close, the images of Cork tillage farmers baling straw on Christmas Eve sum up what a tumultuous year it has been for the tillage sector.

For most it has been a year to forget and shows the utter dependency of the sector on half decent weather.

The hope of any profit for an entire season was wiped away for many farmers.

Yet, they are expected to do the same again, take on more risk, and keep heads down as if nothing happened. In contrast, a strong wind blows through a town, knocks a lamp post, and political leaders gather to show support. The hypocrisy is real and one wonders where it will end.