Last week you will have seen the news that Matt Dempsey finished his term as chairman of the Agricultural Trust. He started life with the Irish Farmers Journal as a reporter in 1973.

It wasn’t until 1988 that he assumed the role of editor, and subsequently CEO of the business. Following his retirement as editor and CEO he was appointed Chair of the Agricultural Trust.

On behalf of the team at the Irish Farmers Journal as a boss, a colleague, a friendly support, or indeed just someone to bounce an idea off, we say thank you.

When I first sat down with Matt, almost 25 years ago as a young, naive, enthusiastic scientist, I can safely say I didn’t realise the importance of the Irish Farmers Journal to the wider food and farming industry.

The culture and ethos back then, and which continues with the business today, is to do what is right for farmers. At times this means ruffling feathers, but at all times keeping farmer livelihoods front and centre. It’s a fine line but one Matt mastered very well.

Stalwarts

Two other industry stalwarts Mike Magan and Michael Dowling also finished their board terms last week. Again on behalf of the team we say thank you to both for their support down through the years. Both brought a wealth of experience to the board.

Mike as a dairy farmer, former Chairman of Lakeland Dairies and Animal Health Ireland. Michael as a former Secretary General of the Department of Agriculture. Both represented the Agricultural Trust with distinction.

Well-known Limerick man Liam Woulfe was elected Chairman of the Agricultural Trust board following the AGM, and other new members will join the board in time. We wish them well.