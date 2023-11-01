The exceptional torrential rain in a number of counties means on some farms, clean rainwater has made its way into slatted tanks.

I’ve talked to some farmers this week that have a number of slurry tanks that are already two thirds full as torrential rain made its way into places where it has never gone before.

Some farmers are desperate and have no choice but to pump out the water immediately into already sodden fields.

When I talked to some farmers, they suggested that it could be pumped through a sewage treatment plant, but in many cases, the local urban treatment plant was already passing untreated domestic sewage into rivers.

Who is going to cover the cost for farmers caught in this dilemma? Farmers need support the same way as urban business people need support.