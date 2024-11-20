A large crowd attended the Teagasc beef conference in Leitrim on Tuesday evening. The overall mood was positive, with Teagasc specialists outlining technologies that can increase the bottom line on beef farms.

Dr Eoin Ryan gave an insightful if not concerning update on bluetongue and the implications of an outbreak in Ireland.

Immediate closure of live exports, 150 km movement restriction zones and likely disruption to international beef markets are all the stuff of nightmares, and everything needs to be done to keep the disease out of Ireland – the only country in northwestern Europe now that hasn’t recorded a case.

Weather

On a side note, this week’s colder temperatures have been welcomed in controlling the spread of biting midges from Europe and the UK.

The elephant in the room was the declining numbers in the suckler sector. The last 12 months will see one of the largest ever falls in suckler calf registrations that we have ever seen.

The decision to cull these cows was likely taken in 2022 and 2023 when costs were high and prices were low. Will a €6/kg beef price and €4/kg weanling price be enough to stall the massive suckler cull that is taking place?