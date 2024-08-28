Ireland’s dairy industry has continuously evolved and improved, and several of the key exporters are themselves now significant global players in dairy trade and innovation.

One of the biggest successes of these imports has been in China, where Irish dairy’s integration into the production of dairy products in the Middle Kingdom is truly impressive.

While famous Irish brands have not achieved the brand recognition success in the same way as in Germany or the US, the role and position of the Irish dairy sector has a very broad and positive general acceptance.

I am always struck when industry insiders can reel off the names of our dairy companies and their technologies and at the same time, there is a broadly positive view of Ireland as a dairy producer in the general populous (which doesn’t unfortunately reflect in massive market penetration).

Ireland’s €400m annual exports to China, which dwarf in comparison to New Zealand’s US$ 6.6 billion, are now unfortuntaely threatened as China announced a probe into dairy dumping by the EU.

The irony is not lost that New Zealand makes up 57% of China’s dairy import market compared to the EU’s 29%. Now along with pork, Europe’s dairy industry is in the crosshairs of great power politics and trade access.

Further action

I have previously reported about the overall worsening of the EU-China relations and the risks that it poses for Irish agriculture, but the latest development should demand further action and preparation at home and abroad.

Firstly, Minister McConalogue will be visiting Beijing and Seoul in a couple of weeks.

This is a good time to reinforce the bilateral relationship and to visit key customers of our dairy and, if possible, encourage the big dairy giants to become more invested in Ireland’s own dairy industry (Chinese ownership in New Zealand, while not without controversy, is certainly a boon in keeping the relationship strong).

Secondly, the supply chain from farmers, suppliers to farmers, primary and secondary processors should take steps to understand what a reduction in Chinese buying would mean. A short-term measure would likely involve subsidies to mitigate potential losses.

I would expect that up and down the country, boardrooms and senior management of businesses should be taking the time to understand the risk, and develop the scenarios to prepare and get ahead of the crisis.

Take what the Chinese EV car companies are doing – there are huge amounts of stock getting into the EU before the tariffs are in place. Maybe we can learn a trick or two from this playbook.

As a member of the EU, we will indeed be subject to the major geopolitical issues, and the politics of food trade are clearly in focus.

The other factor providing a double negative for our industry is that China’s population is shrinking, the economy hasn’t had that post-COVID bounce-back.

For the first time since the recovery of the industry following the melamine crisis of 2008, dairy consumption has fallen due to overall consumption being down.

China used to be a bright spot for growing dairy consumption, and more immediate than the developing markets in Africa and south Asia. However, we shouldn’t ignore these two blinking lights.

It goes without saying that we should certainly continue to push for maintaining our market access in China and build on decades of success.

Indeed, there is further growth potential when the market rebounds, providing trade issues can be de-escalated. But the prudent thing to do is to prepare for choppier waters ahead. Maybe for once, the grass is in fact greener on those hills farther away.