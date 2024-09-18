Pictured with An Taoiseach Simon Harris are Niall Matthews, chair (right) and Colin Kelly, Group CEO of Lakeland Dairies

An Taoiseach Simon Harris was definite in his support for retaining the nitrates derogation at this week’s Ploughing Championships.

He was perhaps steeled up from recent correspondence that crossed my desk from Lakeland Dairies dairy farmer and chair Niall Matthews, who spelled out in a note to An Taoiseach the stark reality of not retaining the derogation.

Matthews called for meaningful and substantial investment in measures to support farmers, citing the current offerings as fragmented and insufficient.

The Lakeland leader went on to say that, unless properly supported with a clear approach, the carbon reduction targets should be revisited as they will be unattainable.