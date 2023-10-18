The moves to update the suckler cow maternal index to bring the key factors that ultimately influence the type of cow suckler farmers use is set for change. The changes point to more Angus, Hereford and other early maturing breeds to get a boost in ratings.

You would expect the terminal sires like Charolais and Limousin will continue to dominate the breed of choice at weanling sales as these breeds still dominate the terminal index.

However, if farmers are using the maternal index to breed replacements that will enter the suckler herd, then the Angus and Hereford will score better.

The significant changes are partly due to the recent changes in the cost of inputs, and environmental guidelines for smaller and younger beef.

The same changes happened on the dairy side to influence a smaller type of cow and specific traits that influence profit on farms – milk solids, fertility, lower feed intake etc.

Climate Council boss calls out forestry

The Chair of the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) Marie Donnelly didn’t mince her words on where forestry and biomethane is in Ireland. Her sentiment echos so many who at this stage are sick of hearing about targets, but see little in the way of policy and action. Disappointingly, at the same conference we heard the Bioenergy road map due for publication won’t be published until the end of the year. What is clear is that the writing is on the wall for us to exceed our greenhouse gas emission responsibility for food, farming and land use. The forestry sector is going to turn from a sink to a source by 2030 and here we are flapping around into 2024 with little planting or renewable alternatives.

Bluetongue prevalence and risk is up

The prevalence and risk associated with Bluetongue is clearly laid out by the Department of Agriculture.

The onus is on farmers and stock importers now to be very careful, especially at this time of the year when bringing stock and machinery into Ireland.

Of course the infected midges may also come into Ireland on prevailing winds, but the least we can do is control what we can.

This is a time when being an island is our friend. The guidelines are clear; only import stock if absolutely necessary, follow all isolation and notification rules etc.

The disease does not affect humans or pose a risk to food safety.