Northern Ireland’s main political parties have backed a motion to urgently bring forward a TB reduction strategy this week, including ‘wildlife intervention’ as part of the same.

What that looks like is another issue. We know vaccination of badgers alone is not working well enough with us. NI’s Department Chief vet Brian Dooher’s TB plan is seemingly ‘nearing completion’, and our authorities need to be completely in agreement, as badgers don’t recognise borders.

This week, Irish AI companies and businesses are on high alert for bluetongue. The cold snap of weather might be one saving grace for limiting midge spread.