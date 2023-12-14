The news this week that Teagasc’s Stan Lalor is driving change into the structure of advisers will be welcome news to many advisers and farmers.

In the last six months, I’ve heard numerous reports of farm advisers (public and private) in a severely stressed mental state. I know many who have walked out on employers in the last year. They simply couldn’t cope or didn’t have the will to continue battling the paperwork and administration burden that seems neverending. Many established advisers have moved to other sections, such as Signpost, leaving a void in technical expertise.

The question is, will the Teagasc initiative for change spark any real reduction in schemes or paperwork? Or is it just a re-organisation of its people into those who want to spend more time at paperwork?

Administration

The administration burden for farmers and advisers has grown exponentially – paperwork, online detail, amendments to form applications, new applications, recording of specific measures – the list is endless.

The scheme application windows are tight and are placed back-to-back, often with crossover. What was happening in the first half of the year is now spread across every month of the year. The opportunity for many dual-role advisers to engage in individual farm advisory type work has been minimal.

There is nothing new in the challenge. We’ve been here before. Previous attempts to revolutionise the Teagasc advisory service have come and gone. A core specialist service struggles as many advisers simply haven’t the time to engage. Bringing in extra staff to cover the busy periods hasn’t worked well. Mistakes can be costly and add to the administrative burden.

Likewise, previous attempts to simplify the CAP process have come and gone. At the dawn of each new CAP policy rollout, we hear it heralded as the start of a move to simplify the CAP process. Each time, it has become more cumbersome, complicated and detailed.

This year largely has been a nightmare for farmers and advisers. Deadline application dates come and go every week.

Advisers hadn’t time to lift their heads out of schemes.

Indeed many are still buried in paperwork – attempting to meet the requests of Department officials looking for more information as we hurtle into Christmas week.

Have Teagasc management and the private consultant organisations been strong enough in fighting for the wellbeing of advisers? Is the prospect of more scheme fee revenue forcing management into blindly accepting all the scheme and training opportunities that the Department and the EU have to offer?

There must be a place called stop, because if there isn’t, very soon even the most fervent and ambitious of farm advisers are not going to stay doing what they do best.

Driving real change

The onus is on the Stan Lalors of this world and the leaders in the consultants’ associations to drive real change for the betterment of advisers and farmers.

Some advisers couldn’t partake in the high level Teagasc meeting in the midlands last week as many of them were meeting ACRES deadlines so were unable to participate. I’m told the mood among advisers could best be described as tetchy with bubbling complete and outright frustration for many others.

The balancing payments of the revamped Basic Payment Scheme, now called BISS and eco scheme, are arriving into farmers’ bank accounts this week. Some farmers still haven’t got any payment.

As farmers come off the back of an exceptionally difficult year, for many, the money is overdue to pay bills incurred. The fact is at least 50% should be allocated to those farmers with no payment immediately.

Department officials have ultimate responsibility in Ireland and while Brussels might be calling the shots, some innovative thinking is not beyond the powers that be. We have seen significant improvements in the process. Sensible timelines, co-ordination of workload and streamlined administration should be basic requirements.