Many assumed that the €6.5 million announced in the budget for the tillage sector, but unallocated to any particular tillage scheme, would be diverted into strategic incentives to try and grow the tillage area in Ireland.

It now seems that assumption was premature.

A number of the individuals who sit on the tillage vision group had ideas on how to invest it.

The fact that it seemingly is now going to be used to compensate those farmers who have lost unharvested crops very definitely takes the strategic investment piece out of the equation.

Should those farmers in a severe crisis get compensation from this €6.5m budget fund?

Surely aid money can come from somewhere else? If support did come would all the uncut area be eligible and how can this compensation be allocated fairly?

Remember, some tillage farmers just drove on regardless of weather to get crops harvested, often sacrificing yield, quality and cost in order to complete the work.

The ironic part is if some farmers had walked away from the crop and left it unharvested, it looks likely they might have been better off.

It’s not an easy one, but taking the budget allocation for strategic investment aid is surely not the solution.

Suckler cows: need to bring farmers on change journey

Suckler cows – we have had a big reaction to last week’s story on the change of direction for the beef replacement index with the inclusion of age at slaughter traits and new carbon costings into the index.

Irish suckler farmers are passionate about their breeding and when you compare one breed with another, it always generates huge debate.

Including traits that will increase efficiency on the suckler cow side should be welcomed.

However, we must not lose sight of the fact that the majority of suckler farmers in the west of Ireland are in a system where they are trying to breed top-quality continental weanlings for sale in autumn.

If you walk into any mart this week, it’s these weanlings that are commanding top prices.

One of the biggest criticisms over the last few days has been the ICBF’s communication of the changes.

We are three weeks away from these changes taking hold and yet farmers have no idea of how the changes will affect their herd.

While the changes won’t affect a suckler cow’s eligibility for SCEP, it will affect that cow’s ability to breed high replacement index daughters in the future, depending on the genetics of the sire used.

If we want genetics to play a role in meeting our climate change targets, we need to communicate the reasons behind the changes.

It is essential for success to bring passionate suckler farmers on that journey.