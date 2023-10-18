The frustration felt by tillage farmers after the budget last week was palpable. Many are rightly exasperated on the back of high costs and a terrible weather year for the sector.

The carrot dangled by the budget, whereby tillage farmers can invest in slurry tanks to get 70% grant aid on the promise they get slurry from a livestock farmer just isn’t going to wash.

Siobhán Walsh’s survey results this week suggest that 80% of tillage farmers will not even consider it.

Indecision on schemes, poor economic viability, investing on rented land, and the cost of slurry transport etc were all raised as reasons for not considering it. This is despite the fact that the majority of tillage farmers see the advantage of slurry on tillage fields.

So what next? Minister McConalogue is left to share out the €6.5 million announced, with as yet no plan discussed on who is going to get this and how they might get it. Tillage farmers meanwhile are cautious in terms of sowing, as many have bills outstanding.

Understandably, some are at their wits end while others are making definite decisions that they have had enough.

Unless some clear strategic direction is forthcoming with emergency aid for those in real trouble, there is little encouragement.

Inevitably and regrettably we’ll just continue to see the demise of the tillage sector.