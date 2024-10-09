Bluetongue cases are spreading rapidly across eastern Britain, with the number of restriction zones increasing. Colder temperatures will help but there is still a high risk of the disease coming to Irish shores.

Ireland remains open for imports of animals from Europe once the relevant veterinary tests have been carried out.

Is it now time for a ban on livestock imports from Europe? The number of animals being imported is small and the risk is now too high to be taking any chances, regardless of clear test results. This is especially important when it comes to in-calf animals.

The negative impact of a positive case on live exports would have a hugely detrimental effect on the weanling trade. We should do everything in our power to stop the disease reaching this island. Farmers should also familiarise themselves with the disease and its symptoms to make sure they can identify it quickly, should a case be identified in the country.

The cover price of the Irish Farmers Journal has increased this week from €3.80 to €3.90 in the Republic of Ireland.

This 2.6% increase is to cover some of the increased costs of production and our continuous investment in new technology and skills.

