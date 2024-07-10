A farm quad is one of the most used vehicles on many farms, and the best friend for many farmers. However, with this flexibility comes danger and risk.

As we head into a busy summer period with kids home from school, and often on holidays on farms they are not familiar with, locking away keys when the quad is not in use or supervised must be top of the list.

On top of this we have of course the regulation that all users must wear a helmet. We all know someone who has had a very bad injury from a quad bike. Make quad safety top priority this summer because when an accident happens, it’s too late.