In recent weeks in Beijing, on the back of some stronger-than-expected consumer data in November, China’s Central Economic Work Conference took place.

In 2025, the prospects of domestic growth seem to be looking up, and the government is set to unleash further policies designed to promote consumption, attract investment and local spending.

While China’s exports are surging, the domestic economy lags and many see little prospect for recovery.

While the economists planned, I went to the 10th anniversary of the China’s Pig Industry Forum in Zhuhai last week, a city which is connected to Macau via a bridge. This meeting is normally a major feature on the animal husbandry calendar.

At its peak, over 1,000 people would attend. With just over 300 people in attendance this year, as the industry consolidates, the market and the changes underfoot are reducing the numbers of people and companies actively engaging in the swine industry in China.

I was responsible for moderating the international session. Last year, there were six westerners at the event, representing Danish, French, American, German, Dutch and Irish companies.

This year, there were two stoic Danes in attendance.

The themes of the conference were centred around the falling demand for pork, the further consolidation at the top of the industry and a hope that the government would put some restrictions on the major players and support family farms and regional breeds.

Interestingly, one of China’s most famous geneticists who was the first to clone a pig and a calf in China, who previously studied post-doctorate studies in Trinity College, Professor Li Ning, was present.

He went to prison for some eight years for corruption since his arrest in late 2015, and his highly anticipated return was well-received as he spoke about his latest research in genetics in his current role as chief scientist for Beijing-based ShouNong Group.

At the first Swine Forum in 2014, Muyuan’s CEO was a speaker and at the time, Muyuan had an output of one million pigs. Ten years later, Muyuan (notably absent from this event) is expected to finish 100m pigs this year.

A 100-fold growth in 10 years is only possible in a market like China as the ‘Muyuan’ model, which is essentially vertical integration on steroids, is becoming the model of preference for the companies who continue to survive in this market.

Muyuan has not only come to dominate in terms of pig sales, but it has also developed a significant number of technologies around pig farming that were on show at Eurotier in Hanover, Germany, last month. Muyuan reportedly chartered a plane to the show – a sign of its intent.

Its innovations around housing, breeding, injections and smart farming are scaled through its own farms and it seems will be aggressively sold across the world over the coming decade.

In a similar fashion to China’s dairy industry, vertical integration, capital and rapid growth has created significant winners, but the prospects and growth plans for these companies and indeed the whole industry are tempered by declining population and lack of demand creation for additional dairy or animal protein.

During the conference, speaker after speaker grappled with the prospect that China would in reality need only half the number of sows currently in the herd (from 40m to 20m), which will not only have huge effects on the number of vertical integrators that will survive but also spells significant trouble for the suppliers and downstream players in the pork industry.

The pork industry has been an important employer and a huge generator of wealth and, indeed, pork has been the key protein to fuel China’s economic growth, but in the next decade there will be more losers than winners, as more and more companies are scaling down their presence in the market, and many will diversify or fold.

As for the meeting, the fiery organiser, Mr Li, who was the first mega-farm manager for Wen’s Group, has vowed to continue the meetings and discussions for another 10 years, even if he is the only one present.