Over Christmas, I visited Galway National Park in Sri Lanka.

The visit, my first time to Sri Lanka, was eye-opening. I was unaware that Sri Lanka and Ireland are essentially the same geographic size, both known as the Emerald Isle and share many other common factors. Both have had struggles with colonialism, both have endured violence and division (Sri Lanka having just come through a bruising civil war), and both Ireland and Sri Lanka punch above their weight on the literary stage.

I read a few great writers during the trip and would recommend Elephant Complex by John Gimlette, which provides fantastic view of the complexities of the country.

Market for Irish produce

There are plenty of opportunities that will emerge in Sri Lanka and it can become a nice market for Irish produce and technology.

Firstly, many companies tend to bracket Sri Lanka into a regional cluster with India when thinking of Asian export opportunities. There are a few real and important differentiators.

Firstly, Sri Lanka is not a Hindu country, but rather a combination of Buddhism, Christians, Muslims and Hindus. This means that beef consumption is growing and that pork is also prevalent. There are opportunities on both fronts. In October 2024, Sri Lanka first reported cases of African Swine Fever and during the visit, many places were not offering pork on their menus. Perhaps this is a niche opportunity for some of our producers.

Western tourists

Secondly, Sri Lanka remains a tourist hotspot, and the Sri Lankan beaches reminded me of Thailand or Bali with huge numbers of Western tourists surfing and living the good life.

Indeed, it is incredible to think that during the civil war in Sri Lanka between 1983-2009, Sri Lanka regularly won tourist awards as bombs went off in the background.

These tourists tend to be well-heeled and there is certainly an opportunity to provide high-quality beef. The local supermarkets, Cargills and Keelles have a meagre offering of beef and hotels offered some Australian and American beef at significant premiums with variable quality. I would have loved a good piece of Irish steak as a break from some of the spicy local fare.

Sri Lanka, with a population of 20 million has a dairy herd of 1.5 million cows, producing only about 30% of the demand, according to government think tanks and because of the smallholders and low farmgate prices, dairying is only a secondary pursuit for these farmers. Some large scale farms are popping up, but the environment and access to forage are key limiting factors.

Room for growth

In the supermarkets, anchor products are prominent (butter and cheese), and Fonterra has its own local entity pushing its products driving its sales.

Arla cheese and dairy products are popular but seem to be selling through a distributor. Clearly infant formula is another high-value segment. Currently Ireland’s exports in dairy only make up in the region of €100,000 and with New Zealand’s hitting over US$200m in the same market, clearly there is room for growth here.

In conversations with locals along the way, Ireland was popular and well-known (for our cricket team!) and notably for the charitable work that Irish people and organisations undertook when Sri Lanka was devastated by a tsunami in 2004. While Sri Lanka may not have the scale of China or India, there is clearly an opportunity worth exploring. After all, pork shortages, beef opportunities and being outsold by New Zealand by almost €200m each year should give us some food for thought.