Brazil’s bellicose President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva recently travelled from Russia to China and brought one of the largest ministerial delegations ever, with 11 ministers blitzing Beijing in a show of force and commitment to their biggest trading partner, China.

I attended a business seminar which highlighted the range of areas of co-operation. There were ample servings of ‘green-washing’, a big focus on technology, and of course, ports. Brazil is nervous that China will change shipping lanes and ship Brazilian commodities from ports they are building on the other side of the continent. One such example is the new port that Chinese companies have already built essentially from scratch in Argentina.

During the seminar, the US and China announced a 90-day pause in the tariffs (hopefully this is in place by the time of publication) and there was a visible change in mood in the room. While Brazil is dominant in so many agricultural commodities, it has become acutely reliant on the Chinese market in so many sectors that they are highly sensitive to the changes in trade and dynamics between the two economic superpowers.

Lula’s messages

After listening to Tico Tico on loop for nearly an hour waiting for President Lula to arrive, he spoke powerfully. He had three messages.

It was him, Lula, who had the vision 20 years ago to see that China has huge market potential and to hitch Brazil’s economic development to China.

Secondly, he urged Chinese companies to increase their footprint and investment in Brazil while chastening Trump and his destructive trade policies.

Finally, and most interestingly, he hoped that Brazil would not just be a commodity supplier and a producer of raw materials, but that Brazilian technology, education and know-how can be exported to the rest of the world.

After the seminar, I brought a group of Brazilian growers to visit a Chinese biotech and feed company called Da Bei Nong. A meeting with their senior vice president for technology and their vice president for South America was very interesting. The Chinese side spoke perfect English but only two of the delegation of 30 from Brazil could speak English. The biggest barrier between China and Brazil seems to be language and communication. The Chinese company’s biotech is registered in Brazil and they are already active in the market. Quietly, these types of companies are making inroads.

It is clear that Brazil will continue to rely on China. China seems coy. Speaking to senior executives, they will spread their bets, sell technology and continue to go up the value chain, leveraging the huge size of their market at all times. Seeing the world through the lens of Beijing and Sao Paolo, it’s hard not to feel that Europe is less and less relevant on the global stage.

The only thing that Lula said about Europe is that Europe cannot afford to invest as much as before in the global south as it needs to support “Eastern Europe”.

Soy demand

At a seminar presentation the following day, I heard the Brazilian farmers ask about soy demand in China and China’s ability to produce and the risks associated with it. China is only 17% self-sufficient in soy and it is totally inconceivable that this will drastically change. Brazil knows this, but is still looking for reassurance, painting the US as the big bad wolf whenever possible. When it comes to global food and feed commodities, China is the only show in town. Trump knows this and one suspects that the competition to feed Chinese mouths will continue unabated. Team Brazil have gone back in the driving seat with new inroads across a wide range of products.