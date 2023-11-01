I spent a fascinating couple of hours at the Barnett Hall customer conference last week. Two excellent speakers presented a consistent and very extraordinary story about the tie-up between Brazil and China for grains and soybeans.

To cut a long story short, both expert speakers suggested Brazil is very definitely on track to become a reliable global giant in the production of grains and soybeans. They both feel that the recent growth in Brazilian production was locked on to continue into the foreseeable future.

Pedro Dejneka, MD Commodities, an agricultural consulting firm in Brazil, suggested that the huge investment in the shipping ports in Brazil since 2014 now means that exporting the Brazilian harvest is much more consistent and reliable.

“There are now six northern ports that export 40% of the soybean harvest out of Brazil – the capacity is there to store and handle large volumes.”

Yes, each year the local dirt road infrastructure around Brazil is seen as a limiting factor, especially during heavy rains, but as Pedro said ‘Brazil finds a way – it always finds a way’.

The other significant change is that many of these Brazilian farms are no longer farmer-owned. An increasing number of these farms are now more corporations than farmer owned.

He said these corporations, when managed well, do farming very well. The profit levels are extraordinary when compared to an Irish or EU average. He said a 10% profit level would be an awful year.

Expectations would be for an eye-watering 30%, 40% or even 50% margin in Brazil. Remember almost all farms are double cropping, and soybean is often the catch crop in between a cotton crop.

What reinforces these high profit numbers is that production has been followed with unbelievable gains in a very short space of time. It’s as if the tap was only turned on halfway.

Significant growth

The grain production numbers (85 mmt in 2019 to 137 mmt in 2022) stack up the significant growth in Brazilian corn production that is taking place. Huge numbers from a country that is not subsidising corn production compared to the other global players such as the EU, Argentina and the US which are all subsidised.

To reinforce the hugely significant play that Brazil is now delivering, Chicago-based consultant Dan Basse, president of the Ag Resource company, talked about how the world order is changing.

He said that Brazil, Russia, India and China are now having much more of an effect on the agri and food world than the US is at present. Yes China is still the biggest agriculture consumer for the US, spending US$35 billion per year on food.

However, he feels that the China-Brazil alliance is working very well, and that this relationship is what the world needs to watch from now on.

China needs a consistent partner to feed a growing pig and livestock industry and Brazil is ticking that box perfectly and consistently.

So where does all this leave Irish and EU farmers? Is a much lower carbon footprint of US or European corn and protein going to trump a potentially lower-priced product from a Brazilian powerhouse?

Even if Brazilian product has a much higher carbon footprint when the rain forest destruction is accounted for – will that matter on a global level if China is its trading partner of choice?

Will the EU and Brussels continue down the line of imposing new EU directives and regulations, that according to Barnett Hall, will have a massive influence on feed ration labels?

More regulations

Big questions and I’m not sure we have answers. One thing is for sure, EU and Irish farmers are going to need more for a higher regulated end product (whether that is milk, meat or grain) or it simply is not going to work at farm level.

A well-educated consumer that has traceability and lower carbon footprint is going to have to pay more because the farmer can’t keep complying with regulations for the same end game.

If consumers are now spending 13% of disposable income on food, are they prepared to pay 20% plus of disposable income on food that they know has a lower carbon footprint, produced under stringent EU rules?

Last week, KPMG’s agri expert Ian Proudfoot suggested an EU highly regulated food product will not attain a higher price. Time will tell.