What a magnificent couple of weeks it has been on farms right across the country. The weather has lifted spirits, profits and eased workload for most farms.

The majority of farmers in the top half of the country would easily accept a continuation of this weather for another few weeks.

On drier soils down south, some farmers are beginning to get worried as fields dry out, especially some reseeds. With silage left over from last winter, some are not as concerned yet. The lessons from previous dry spells suggest farmers should be in no rush on bag nitrogen spreading during prolonged dry spells.

Also sometimes it is better to cut silage if it’s declining in yield. Assess your farm situation and get help if needed. See more on page 34.