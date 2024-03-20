It’s not only tillage farmers that are under pressure – dairy, suckler and indeed sheep farmers are feeling the brunt of the continued wet spell. Small, young lambs are huddled under ditches and ewes are walking grass into the ground.

While every farmer has enough to do at this time of the year, keep an eye out for some farmers that maybe have less family or employed support around them.

It’s the small things that can get farmers down at this time of the year so what might seem like an inconsequential happening could be the tin hat on many other problems.

A shortage of feed can be one of the biggest trigger problems as most farmers treat their animals like part of the family.