Following a presentation to the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Agriculture and to IFA National Council on Tuesday, the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) is really trying hard to explain the changed star ratings for suckler cows.

In one way, you could have sympathy for the ICBF. They are delivering a climate change and green efficiency message for the meat processors, Department, and Government, and a cost update piece for Teagasc. ICBF is taking the heat full on.

The greening and cost updates are packaged in the recently announced changes to the suckler index. Both are causing huge upset at farm level, even for those that have been big ‘believers’ in ICBF and what it stands for.

Non-believers

There are plenty of ‘non-believers’ in independent genetic assessment, who more often than not have a vested interest, and are using this debacle to try and undermine ICBF also.

The unfortunate piece for ICBF is that the timing of these recently announced changes is not helping ICBF. First, timing after a Department-led, national suckler cow roadshow on the new suckler scheme, that never mentioned these index changes.

Secondly, timing in terms of updating the cost model of keeping a suckler cow when feed, fertiliser and energy charges have never been as high.

Farmers in a sense feel duped, because the significance of these changes for some, after signing up to a five year contract, will mean a significant rethink.

While there are only maybe 17,000 of the 60,000 suckler farmers in SCEP, many of these are commercial farmers that want to do what is best for their herd and income. There also seems to be confusion among some future Teagasc Signpost suckler farmers, who thought they were on the right road, but now the goalposts have changed.

On the economic update, Teagasc analysis shows that the cost of keeping a suckler cow unit in 2022 was €1,546 per cow, up from €1,094 in 2015.

However, more recent Teagasc figures show a significant cost reduction in 2023, and Teagasc has forecast further significant input cost reductions in 2024. Would these soften the index change?

ICBF CEO Sean Coughlan is adamant the intention with these index changes is to stabilise the size of the suckler cow at 670kg.

It also aims to improve herd fertility, improve the performance and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The drivers are earlier age of first calving and reduced slaughter age.

Value

In validating the changes to the replacement index, Sean Coughlan puts a value of €63 million if all the one star cows were five star cows, as essentially, there would be more weanlings to sell every year.

The weightings of the carcase traits relative to what I call the efficiency factors means the changes suit some breeds more than others.

In effect the weighting on carcase is less and the weighting or change required in the efficiency factors has increased to drive change.

So what needs to happen to bring farmers back on board with ICBF?

Dialogue needs to be restarted among all parties, not just the breed societies. I’ve attended many industry meetings in the past when significant index changes were taking place, and it offered an opportunity to meet researchers and road-test the proposed changes before roll out. Sean Coughlan has committed to re-starting these meetings in January.

The Department and the minister need to bring clarification on how these index changes will be managed in the SCEP terms and conditions.

A positive nod from the minister to the scheme isn’t enough for suckler farmers that have calves ready to hit the ground this week or indeed farmers breeding this week.

What exactly does it mean when he says a farmer will not lose out financially – how is that quantified? And how do you start to put a value on this for the farmer involved that signed up in good faith?

Inaccuracies

The ICBF geneticists must fix the inaccuracies in the model that undermine the process and put the likes of niche breeds ahead of established breeds.

An explanation around the model for many of the smaller, more extensive herd owners on the western seaboard needs to happen.

Many of these farmers feel they are being squeezed into a one-size fits all model that trades weanlings at average prices and has a high fixed cost structure.

There needs to be constant, almost rolling economic evaluation in the model make up. Farmers need some vision and foresight in terms of genetics and efficiency factors coming down the line for the next three to five years. Breeding takes time to change on all fronts.

In attempting to future-proof the industry against climate change, there is a real and present danger that farmers will disengage with ICBF. One thing is for sure – the ICBF has done too much in improving genetics and information flow to farmers to allow this debacle to undermine the organisation.

However, if suckler farmers close the book on ICBF and stop using the information, then no amount of future-proofing will save ICBF.