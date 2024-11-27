It’s quite a while, maybe three months, since we flagged that beef prices were on the way up, and the prognosis was that more positive news would continue.

The writing was on the wall – lower stock numbers in Ireland the UK, and higher exports. It won’t make millionaires of beef farmers but it will help cover costs.

Teagasc analysis on winter finishing costs suggests they need every penny of it. Over €6/kg is now available for in-spec Aberdeen Angus heifers bred in the dairy herd.

Flat prices of €5.50/kg have also been paid for Friesian bullocks, with R grading cows now moving at €5.40/kg.

Beef quotes are currently up €250/head on a 380kg carcase compared to the same week in 2023. The price difference with British product remains.