I see the National Dairy Council has described Vikki Wall as ‘an award-winning footballer’ in its new advert campaign, which aims to celebrate the parallels between hard working Irish dairy farmers and top athletes.

Now, in my eyes, she’s more than just that. She’s a back-to-back senior All-Ireland-winning footballer who has also been signed to play Aussie Rules for North Melbourne.

And did I mention she’s reigning ladies footballer of the year?

Anyway, it just annoyed me, almost as much as Glanbia leaving the fada out of Tirlán.