There must be consequences for those engaged in the “vile scenes of abuse of calves” contrary to the law, as shown in the RTÉ Investigates programme on Monday night, Sinn Féin spokesperson for agriculture Claire Kerrane has said.

Speaking in response to the programme, which showed dairy bull calves being kicked, pulled and dragged at marts, Kerrane said it highlighted “cruel practices by some in some marts”. Kerrane said that the breaches of animal welfare rules do not reflect how the vast majority of handlers, mart staff and, indeed, farmers treat animals.

“In fact, the abuse displayed tonight flies in the face of basic common decency.

“Animal welfare standards exist for a reason but they are useless if not monitored and enforced and where these standards are not met, there needs to be consequences.

“A number of laws were blatantly disregarded in what was aired [on Monday night] - animal welfare and the treatment of young calves as well as the failure to adhere to laws in place for live exports as regards rest times and feeding. This is unacceptable,” she said.

She said she had no doubt that the high livestock welfare standards Ireland is known for are in place in the vast majority of marts across the island.

“However, tonight's documentary highlighted some cases where these rules are not being implemented,” she said.

Thorough investigation

Kerrane said there now needs to be a “thorough investigation” into what was shown on the programme.

“We need to see a review of the practices and laws around live exports and if we want to continue with such exports, that has to be on the basis of strict adherence to the laws in place. These laws need to be enforced and where there are breaches, there needs to be consequences,” she said.

“Anyone working in a mart who engages in throwing calves or physically abusing them shouldn't work in such an environment. Far from training, these individuals need to be identified and sacked,” she said.

