Vincent Roddy is set to be the new president of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) at the organisation's AGM on 27 September.

Speaking on the appointment, outgoing president Colm O’Donnell outlined how Roddy was the unanimous choice in a nomination process conducted over the last number of weeks.

“Vincent will be invaluable in the coming two years as we finalise a CAP deal and address the challenges posed by the EU biodiversity strategy, while continuing to grow the organisation.

“As president, he will now get the opportunity to lead from the front in what promises to be an exciting time for the INHFA,” O'Donnell said.

Thanks

He thanked all INHFA members, especially those who have held an officer position, for their work and dedication during his four years as president.

He also focused on the establishment of the organisation: “This was done to provide vital representation for suckler and sheep farmers operating on high-nature value farmlands and on our hills.

“The fruits of these efforts will be evident in the new CAP programme and through our ongoing work in other forums that deliver improved market returns for our sheep and suckler beef sectors,” he added.

Newly elected president Vincent Roddy told those present at the meeting that O'Donnell had “played an important role both on policy and in recent times as director of organisation".

Structure

“He oversaw the establishment of our county and branch structure, in a role that demanded hard work with little public recognition,” Roddy added.

O’Donnell stated how honoured he was to be the first president of the INHFA, adding that he looks forward to working with the incoming president and his team in the coming two years.