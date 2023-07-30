The Irish Farmers Journal is on the hunt for Ireland’s best vintage and classic tractors.

Whether you have a treasured Nuffield or a classic John Deere 7810, we want you to share your photos and be in with a chance of being featured in an upcoming vintage machinery focus.

Have you spent a decade patiently restoring your Ford? Or did you save your communion money to fix up your grandfather’s old Massey Ferguson?

We would love to hear your story about why your machine is so special.

The best machines and the best stories will be published on farmersjournal.ie and in the print edition.

You can share your photos, videos and stories with us here: