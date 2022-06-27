Virginia Show Committee confirmed the return of Virginia Show last Friday at the launch of its 79th show, which is set to take place on Wednesday 24 August this year.

The launch took place at the Riverfront Hotel, Virginia, Co Cavan, and was attended by the show committee, sponsors and representatives of the Irish Shows Association.

Guest speaker at the launch, European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and the Capital Markets Union, Mairead McGuinness talked about “her love” for Virginia Show.

Speaking at the event, she commented: “The Virginia Show is back, back in business and anyone that goes to Virginia Show always comes back.

The launch of the 79th Virginia Show.

"I’m delighted that this year Virginia Show will be working to encourage water quality and biodiversity in the showgrounds.

"The show is demonstrating a positive message to address problems that are being faced in agriculture today. We need to help farmers to embrace change and be more self-sufficient.

"It’s important that farmers hold their head high and be proud of what they do, as farmers are embedded in the local community and will contribute to their local shows in rain, hail or snow.”

This year’s show will feature over 470 classes in food markets, children’s amusements, trade stands, demonstration and much more.

Livestock classes

Annual highlights in dairy will include:

37th Diageo Baileys Irish champion dairy cow, in association with Glanbia Ingredients Ireland Limited.

The Lakeland Dairies champion of the show.

The AW Ennis interbreed champion of the show.

The Lisgrey House Restaurant champion.

Annual highlights in beef will include:

The Liffey Meats €2,000 champion beef bullock.

Gunne Carnaross Mart €5,000 weanling champion of the show.

Clerkins Virginia Veterinary Practice Charolais classes.

North-eastern Charolais/ Simmental Club championship.

Novice and young stockperson.

Other classes

Show president Owen Brodie commented on the strong competition for sheep planned on the day, including prizes for pedigree and crossbred sheep, as well as classes for breeds such as Suffolks, Texels, Charollais and Vendeen.

There are also classes for goats, poultry farm and garden produce, oats, barley, turf, hay, grazing and maize, with the quality onion all-Ireland championship also being hosted by Virginia Show.

This year, patrons will have the opportunity to pre-purchase their show admission ticket via the show website at www.virginiashow.com, with early birds given the opportunity to avail of a €5 discount ticket.