John Curran, Co Meath

Organic suckler and sheep farmer John Curran said that he does not think that the increased TB requirements will lower the incidence of the disease.

“I would be totally against it. Once a year is enough when you’re in the clear. I don’t see any benefit to TB eradication, it’s just extra work for vets.”

Curran stated that he would consider applying for the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) if his farm was able to draw down at least half of the €7,400 maximum payment.

He also said that he had a preference for completing area-based measures over tree planting.

“We would have to see what options are available. I would be more interested in doing the area-based measures like bird cover. I don’t see the point in spending money just to make that money back.

“You certainly should be able to draw half of it [the maximum payment] or maybe a bit more. It would be worthwhile doing it then.”

Ivan White, Co Cavan

Beef farmer Ivan White commented that the tighter TB rules would make herd management more difficult and could not see the benefit of more testing in areas with a low incidence of TB.

“I think it will complicate things for the farmer anyways, it definitely will. One TB test a year is enough.

“We are doing okay in controlling TB. We are up in Bailieborough country, it’s not bad, but there is places where it is.”

White also told the Irish Farmers Journal that he was not optimistic of beef prices pushing past the €5/kg mark before the end of the year.

“Prices are not bad. They’re higher than they were this time last year, but I wouldn’t see them pushing over €5/kg for another while.”

John Kane, Co Longford

Farmer John Kane from Co Longford hopes that the TB rule changes will not affect his farm, as he finishes his cattle and sells direct to the factory.

He said that he was considering entering ACRES, but would keep his “good land good” and environmental actions would be focused on his poorer-quality land.

“Because economically, what it costs to keep good land in a productive state, it is very questionable if there is money there.

There is going to have to be farming within common sense.

"Over-intensification is going to be no good to anyone, but there is the other extreme too. We need common sense, no extremes.”

