Veronica Moody from Cadbury, Co Kildare entering the young handler pedigree Charolais competition at the Tullamore Show in 2019. \ Philip Doyle

A young stockperson training day and handlers’ workshop will take place at Virginia Show Centre at 2pm on 29 May.

The event is targeted at young people aged between 10 and 22 years with the aim that they learn the skills and tips of showing cattle and sheep ahead of the 2022 showing season.

Pre-registration is essential and those interested in attending should email their name and age to virginiastockperson @gmail.com

Doors open for participants from 1.30pm and the workshops will go on until 5pm.

Well-known NI cattle fitter Allen Short will give a live demonstration on how to clip and prepare an animal for showing.

Bartle Finnegan from Elite Pedigree Genetics will demonstrate how to use the right grooming products to the best effect. Catherine Smyth, Elanor Reilly and John Smith will discuss ring craft and the art of showing and managing the animal in the ring.

Future education

There will be a stand on future education and career opportunities in agriculture with presentations by past pupils from Teagasc Ballyhaise, Dundalk and UCD

A social media workshop will give participants an overview of different platforms, beneficial ways to use them and how best to engage with them for the user’s benefit. Members of the Irish Farmers Journal livestock team will also be speaking at the event.

Admission is free and anyone with enquiries should contact William Smith on 086-601 0519.