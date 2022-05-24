Virginia Show Society, along with the Irish Shows Association, breed societies and the Irish Farmers Journal, are holding a young handler event in Virginia Show Centre on Sunday 29 May at 1.30pm.

The event is targeted at young people aged between 10 and 22 years with the aim being that they come and enjoy themselves and learn the skills and tips of showing cattle and sheep.

Pre-registration is essential and people interested in attending the event should send an email with their name and age to virginiastockperson@gmail.com.

Doors open for participants from 1.30pm and the workshops will go on until 5pm.

There will be a number of grooming demos, clipping demos, training, leading and showing demos and ringcraft workshops.

Contact William Smith on 086-601 0519 for more.