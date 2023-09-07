An example of a portable cattle crush that will be on display at the National Ploughing Championships.

Houlihan Engineering, also known as GDR Ltd, is a family-run company based in a small village called Athlacca in Co Limerick. The business has been manufacturing agricultural products for over 23 years.

It manufactures a wide range of livestock handling equipment, farm safety measures such as replacement manhole covers, and everything you could possibly need in your milking parlour.

This year, GDR Ltd will be attending the National Ploughing Championships and will have a selection of its products on display.

Cattle crush

One of the standout products is its portable cattle crush, which comes in two sizes to cater for all farmers (8ft and 16ft).

Livestock handling equipment is one of the most important pieces of equipment any farmer can have on their farm.

Make sure to call over to meet James or Eamonn at their stand: row seven, block two, stand 119.