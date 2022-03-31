The Vogelsang Group (Vogelsang Germany and its subsidiaries including Ireland) has reported an annual turnover of €145m in 2021.

This figure represents an 8% rise in sales compared with the previous year.

Despite the recent challenges surrounding the pandemic, the German-headquartered company has said it has been able to increase its sales both at home and abroad, primarily driven by the segments of agricultural technology, biogas and industry.

Milestones from the company’s last year include the introduction of products such as the XSplit press screw separator (the company’s first separator for the processing of slurry and digestate), its new precision distributor ExaCut ECC (without air suction) and the UniSpread universal linkage with a working width of 10.5m.

Developments

Meanwhile, the new BlackBird trailing shoe linkage came in working widths of 21m and 24m with a simplified control system and the company also further developed the SyreN system for liquid manure acidification.

Over recent years, Vogelsang has also brought a digital offering and further expanded this to include a virtual 360-degree showroom, with further plans for expansion in this field.