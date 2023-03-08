Exports of New Zealand (NZ) sheep meat jumped to 36,496t in January, a rise of 18% compared to January 2022. However, despite selling more product, the value fell by 5% to NZ$ 343m (€199m).

The drop in value of the Chinese market for New Zealand sheep meat is particularly notable, down from NZ$ 8.88/kg (€5.16/kg) in January 2022 to NZ$6.54/kg (€3.80/kg) in January 2023. China took 21,608t of NZ sheep meat exported in January, almost 60% of all exports and 21% higher than for January 2022.

With the value of that market falling, it means NZ exporters are actively looking elsewhere. The UK is their second largest market, taking 2,522t in January. This is slightly lower than in January 2022, but volumes to EU markets have increased significantly compared with January last year.

Because of its port facilities, Netherlands is the biggest EU destination for NZ sheep meat, taking 1,650t in January, up 88% on January 2022.

Germany accounted for 1,129t in January 2023, which is up 41% on the same month in 2022 while exports to France increased marginally to 937t compared with last year. Sales to Belgium jumped a massive 228%, but from a very low base to reach 778t in January 2023.

The additional NZ sheep meat exports to EU markets in recent weeks have put pressure on Irish lamb sales to EU markets. This has been added to by additional volumes coming from the UK, due to the combination of increased production and a drop in consumer consumption.

NZ beef exports in January 2023 were similar at 42,124 tonnes but the value was down 11% at NZ$358m (€208m).